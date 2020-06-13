Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Comes With 30,000 mAh Capacity & Fast Charging

The Mi Power Bank 3 is Xiaomi’s latest and largest power bank yet that can charge a phone with 4,000 mAh battery 7 times. Not only that, but this power bank also delivers 18W fast charging and can charge itself at 24W.

Design-wise, it follows Xiaomi’s traditional minimalist style. It has two USB ports, 1 USB C port, and a micro USB port and you only get 18W output from the USB A and C ports. By tapping the power button twice, the power bank will switch to a low-current mode for small gadgets such as smartwatches and earbuds that have trouble charging from power banks.

As mentioned before, the Mi Power Bank 3 can charge itself at 24W through the USB C port. So if you happen to have a 30W fast charger, the power bank will charge to 100% in 7.5 hours. The micro USB port is only capable of 18W fast charging.

The battery capacity on the bank is 30,000 mAh, which means that it should be able to charge the Xiaomi Mi 10 (4,780 mAh) around 6 times and the iPhone SE 2020 (1821 mAh) roughly 16 times.

The Xiaomi Mi Bank 3 will go for sale in China on June 18 for $24.