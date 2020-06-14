Situation Report: 6,825 New Cases, 81 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan reported yet another highest single-day rise in new cases, for fifth consecutive day, as new reported cases in 24 hours reached 6,825 across the country. National Tally reached 139,230.

KP and Islamabad recorded their single-day highest increase as both regions added 1,035 and 771 new cases in just 24 hours, almost 80% increase in their previous single-day highest numbers.

Punjab recorded 2,514 new cases, of which 1,331 were from Lahore only and another 234 cases were reported from Rawalpindi in a single day.

Sindh registered 2,262 new cases, as 1,813 new cases were reported from Karachi in 24 hours.

Back to back rise in new cases indicate that contagion is out of control and apparently there’s no stopping unless there’s an intervention. Models are hinting that peak could go beyond July or even August if things aren’t dealt as per situation.

We are hearing that Sindh and Punjab may lock-down their bigger cities with strict implementation, however, there’s no final word yet.

Smart lock-down, or targeted lock-down in hotspots is still on-going and some 1,400 locations across the country are under security lock.

One thing is clear, whatever we (as a government) are doing isn’t working. As its more than 100 days since the first case emerged and there’s no peak in sight, as compared to peak in majority of countries reaching before such long.

Considering such results, government should think of a different strategy before its out of anyone’s hands.

More from yesterday’s stats are available below: