Changan is Testing Its Alsvin Sedan on Pakistani Roads

Much to the excitement of automotive enthusiasts as well as the casual motorists, a fair few ‘Zebras’ have been spotted on Pakistani roads doing test runs as of late. One of the latest ones reportedly being the all new Changan Alsvin Sedan.

Upon first glance, it can be confused for a Hyundai Accent owing to the taillights that are quite similar in design. However, upon a closer look, you can easily spot a few of the key differences such as a different rear bumper design, side profile and the overall silhouette of the car. Plus, the Alsvin is also much more subdued in its design which the Accent is not.

Performance and Tech

The car observed doing test runs on a road in Islamabad is a 3rd generation, sub-compact sedan that offers a 1.4 liter 4-cylinder DVVT engine that delivers 104 horsepower or 1.5 liter 4-cylinder DVVT engine that makes 107 horsepower. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Further performance features include Antilock Breaking Systems (ABS) with Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD) technology, cruise control, hill-start assist, blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system Among other features. The car also offers a modern infotainment system with the latest InCall intelligent interconnect system.

It is being speculated that the Changan Alsvin aims to target the subcompact sedan segment by competing against the likes of Honda City and Toyota Yaris. It is also being reported that the company is considering launching other passenger cars including mid-size sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and crossovers in the near future.

It’s been an awfully long time since we’ve seen an inspiring debut success story in the Pakistani Automotive industry and the Pakistani motorists are longing for a strong new option to take on the veterans of the industry. Let us hope that Changan becomes that formidable opponent in the industry with their latest offering, and give the Pakistani automotive customers a little more of a variety.