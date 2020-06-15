Mafia in Punjab is Making Millions Selling Blood Plasma to Treat COVID-19

While blood plasma has proven to be a relief for critically ill patients in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine, elements with vested interests have also emerged to profit from recovered Coronavirus patients.

According to various media reports, an organized mafia in Punjab has been actively minting millions of rupees through the blood plasma recently, exploiting and feeding off the seriously ill patients in dire need of the life-saving therapy.

A single bottle of blood plasma is reportedly being sold for Rs. 100,000 to 150,000 in Punjab.

Dr. Tahir Shamsi, the Head of the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Karachi, dreads that Islamabad could become the next hotspot of this cold-blooded mafia after Punjab.

Therefore, Dr. Shamsi has directed NIBD to expedite the establishment of blood plasma collection centers in Punjab and Islamabad. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been assisting NIBD in setting up these centers.

Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have already set up plasma collection centers for recovered COVID-19 patients, shutting the doors on blood plasma exploitation in these provinces.