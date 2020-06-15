Pak Suzuki Restarts Production in Pakistan After a 2-Month Hiatus

Earlier today, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited issued a letter to the General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange, informing that they are to resume their production and operations today.

The letter states that the company is to restart the operations under the relaxation offered by the government while ensuring adequate safety measures in accordance with the SOP’s proposed by the government.

The company had shut down its production since March 2020, owing to the strict lockdowns imposed by the government to contain the early outbreak of the Coronavirus in Pakistan. Since then, this is the first major development on the company’s part, as no reports of the company resuming its production were heard in the past couple of months.

In a recent report issued by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) a few days ago, it was shown that the company had experienced a significant slump in its sales amid the pandemic, with the company having sold only 3600 units in May 2020, as compared 10,080 units at the same time last year.

However, Pak Suzuki Motor Company is still seemingly better off as compared to its major competitors in the market, with Toyota observing an 88% drop in sales in May 2020 as compared, and Honda experiencing an 89% drop in sales in May 2020.

Still, the entire automotive industry of Pakistan has suffered dearly owing to the relentless spread of the Coronavirus across the country. With that said, it is wise on Pak Suzuki’s part to restart the production of their vehicles, while ensuring adequate safety measures, in order to get the ball rolling again.