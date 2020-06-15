Salaried People No Longer Required to Submit Taxpayer’s Profile to FBR

Under the Finance Bill 2020, the salaried class is not required to submit “Taxpayer’s profile” to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The condition of the “Taxpayer Profile” will only be applicable to businesses.

The new condition for submission of the “Taxpayer’s profiles” cover certain categories of taxpayers that include:

Persons applying for registration

Persons deriving income chargeable to tax under the head, “income from business”

Income subject to final taxation

Non-profit organizations

Any trust or welfare institution

According to the Finance Bill 2020, the following persons shall furnish a profile:

Every person applying for registration under Section 181

Every person deriving income chargeable to tax under the head, “income from business”

Every person whose income is subject to final taxation

Any non-profit organization as defined in Clause (36) of Section 2

Any trust or welfare institution; or any other person prescribed by the board

A taxpayer’s profile shall be in the prescribed form and shall be accompanied by such annexures, statements or documents as prescribed. It shall fully state, in the specified form and manner,

The relevant particulars of bank accounts

Utility connections

Business premises including all manufacturing

Storage or retail outlets operated or leased by the taxpayer

Storage or retail outlets operated or leased by the taxpayer Types of businesses

Such other information as may be prescribed

They shall be signed by the person being an individual, or the person’s representative where Section 172 applies and shall be filed electronically on the web as prescribed by the board.

It is pertinent to mention that the return filers will now be required to submit a “Taxpayer Profile” electronically including particulars of bank accounts, utility connections, business premises including all manufacturing, storage or retail outlets etc.

A taxpayer’s profile shall be furnished:

On or before the 31st of December 2020 in case of a person registered under section 181 before the 30th of September, 2020; and

Within ninety days of registration in case of a person not registered under section 181 before the 30th of September 2020.

The profile shall be updated within 90 days of a change in any of the relevant particulars of information.

The bill also proposed that any person who is required to furnish or update a taxpayer’s profile but fails to furnish or update within the due date will be penalized with a penalty of Rs. 2,500 for each day of default from the due date with a minimum penalty of Rs. 10,000 in case of failure to furnish or update the tax profile.

The bill also proposes to exclude the name of the person from active taxpayers’ list in such a scenario