This Lady Just Carried the Pakistani Flag to the Deepest Point On Earth

Vanessa O’Brien – the Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan has created history by successfully carrying the country’s flag to the deepest point in the ocean named Challenger Deep, which is 10,923 meters below the sea level.

This mission has made Vanessa O’Brien the first woman to reach the highest and the lowest points of the earth. The point is so deep that if Everest is put in the Challenger Deep, it will still be 2 km under the water.

This dive was driven by the bid to map the eastern seabed of Challenger Deep, which has remained a mystery for geologists. The team collected water, rock, and other samples, which will help with scientific research.

Until now, only 80% of the world’s ocean floors have been explored, which means there is enormous untapped potential still awaiting discovery.

Vanessa’s friend, Durdana Ansari, OBE Hon Cdr Royal Navy, presented her with the Green flag given by Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Nafees Zakaria, at the High Commission in London.

British – American mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien @vobonline, who is also the first American woman to summit Mt K2 (8611 m) has taken Pakistan’s flag 🇵🇰 down to the Challenger Deep (10923 m), the deepest known point on planet Earth. More: https://t.co/TbZlHYtIF8 pic.twitter.com/IcyeoLAvuF — Everest Today (@EverestToday) June 14, 2020

I feel absolutely honored to be part of this expedition and incredibly proud to bear witness to this historic event. I hope the flag’s journey to this amazing place brings good luck to Pakistan.

Vanessa became a goodwill ambassador for Pakistan in 2017, after the culmination of her three-year summit bid for K2. Since then, she has remained a prominent figure in promoting tourism and direct foreign investment in Pakistan.

She works in close collaboration with public and private organizations to facilitate programs within Pakistan and to remain active within the local community.