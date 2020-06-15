Vivo V19 Neo Launched With Quad Cameras & Mid-Range Specs for Cheap

Vivo’s latest addition to its V series of mid-rangers is the Vivo V19 Neo which is a rebranded version of the V19 in Indonesia and V17 in India. Compared to the standard V19, the V19 Neo has a single punch-hole camera, a slightly downgraded primary camera, and a different SoC.

Design and Display

The 6.44-inch display is just as big as the predecessor. It is a Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, a cornered punch-hole cutout and a blazing fast in-display fingerprint sensor.

The primary camera setup at the back has 4 lenses arranged in an L shape in the fairly common rectangular module.

Internals and Storage

The internals are driven by the mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of the speedy UFS 2.1. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU and the Adreno 612 GPU that will be fairly adequate for some light gaming.

On the software side, you get the latest version of Vivo’s Funtouch OS 10 on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The main camera at the back is a 48MP wide-angle sensor that is accompanied by a rather unimpressive 8MP ultrawide unit, a 2MP macro camera, and another 2MP lens for depth sensing. It can record 4K videos at 30FPS and full HD videos at up to 60FPS.

The 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout comes with Super Night Mode for low light photography and Super Night Selfies.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,500 mAh battery on board that is equipped with 18W fast charging. It should be able to charge the device from 0 to 100% in 90 to 100 minutes.

The Vivo V19 Neo is available for sale for $360.

Vivo V19 Neo Specifications