Xiaomi Unveils an Affordable & Portable Hot Water Dispenser

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Morfun has launched a portable pocket hot water dispenser targeted at people who tend to travel a lot. The portable water heater is lightweight and measures only 117 x 62 x 190 mm. Hence, it can easily fit in a briefcase, a hand carry case, or a suitcase.

Its non-thermal bile boiling technology can boil water in as little as 4 seconds. The water heater comes with five temperature settings including 45°C, 60°C, 85°C, and 100°C and four water dispensing options, i.e., 120ml, 250ml, 360ml, and 500ml. These options can be selected using the small LCD touch display on the top of the heater.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Morfun Pocket Hot Water Dispenser is compatible with all types of plastic and glass bottles that follow the universal continuous thread design and inner diameter. These bottles can be easily screwed on top of the water heater. The selected amount of water then goes into the water heater and is heated via the non-thermal bile technology. It is available in green and white color options.

The Morfun Morfun Pocket Hot Water Dispenser is currently being offered via Xiaomi’s Youpin platform at a discounted price of 199 Yuan. After the discount period is over, it will cost 299 Yuan, i.e., $28.