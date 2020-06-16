ASUS ROG 3 to Have 144Hz Display, 5,800 mAh Battery [Leak]

Although ASUS is still silent regarding the launch date of its most awaited gaming smartphone, ASUS ROG 3, its recent listing on TENAA suggests the smartphone might hit the shelves by the end of next month.

Some specifications of the ASUS ROG 3 were listed on TENAA last month; however, the listing has been updated and complete specifications of the smartphone along with the AnTuTu score have been unveiled.

Design and Display

According to the images uploaded on TENAA, ASUS ROG 3 will be almost identical to its predecessor design-wise. The smartphone will come with a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will have a 144Hz high refresh rate display as well, up from 120Hz on ROG 2.

The only difference is an added camera lens to the rear camera set up. Other than this, the listing details a single-color variant, i.e., Bright black. We are unsure whether the smartphone will come in other colors or not.

Internals and Storage

The listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a flagship chipset that clocks at 3.091GHz. Since the Snapdragon 865 clocks at 2.85GHz, it’s highly likely that ASUS ROG 3 will come with the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ processor. The SoC will be topped with 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB onboard storage.

The variant listed on AnTuTu has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of native storage and is loaded with Android 10. The handset has a whopping score of 646,310 on AnTuTu.

Cameras

At the back, the ASUS ROG 3 will feature a triple sensor camera set up with a 64 MP primary lens. For selfies, it is equipped with a 13 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity mentioned is 5800 mAh. Although we are not sure what level of fast charging the device supports, previous reports suggest that the smartphone will ship with a 30W fast charger.