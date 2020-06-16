Jazz Contributes PKR 38 Million to the PM’s Covid-19 Relief Fund

Upholding its promise to support the government in the ongoing relief efforts, Jazz has deposited PKR 38 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. This is the second tranche of payments under the company’s Matching Grants program, through which all donations made by subscribers and employees of Jazz to the relief fund were doubled.

For this second round of donations, PKR 8.5 million was raised by Jazz’s employees, while PKR 10.5 million was donated by its subscribers via SMS and JazzCash. In effect to this Jazz matched PKR 19 million, totaling 38 million rupees.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought Pakistan to a standstill, shut down businesses, and cracked down on the country’s slow-growing economy. Infographics show that Pakistan has been severely hit by the pandemic with 148,921 confirmed cases as of today, further dampening the health and welfare sector of the country. The vulnerable part of the population is relying heavily on welfare support to help prevent and ameliorate their suffering.

In this continuing situation, Jazz played the role of country’s digital leader announced the Matching Grants program in April which has been a huge success in active participation by subscribers from across Pakistan. In less than two months of its commencement, this program has seen Jazz donate a total of PKR 58 million to the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Jazz’s CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “When faced with a crisis, one must jump in and take the challenge head-on. Rather than being complacent in this situation, Jazz invoked its national spirit and stepped up to contribute at a time when many couldn’t afford to do so.”

Jazz has pledged to provide PKR 1.2 billion in the form of COVID-19 relief in the shape of short to mid-term initiatives revolving around vulnerable communities, and health and welfare organizations. Under this pledge, the company has already donated PKR 50 million to the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund back in April of this year.

The company has also been working closely with the health and welfare departments to provide medical facilities with testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other life-saving equipment, as well as carrying nationwide food distribution activities.

The purpose of the relief plan is to encourage more people to donate to meet the imminent health and economic challenges, and Jazz has fulfilled its promise. As it moves forward, Jazz hopes to receive more contributions from customers and employees and then further doubling the contributions. Jazz expects to continue with its efforts in the health and food sector to extend support to those who are severely impacted by the pandemic.

Subscribers willing to contribute to the Matching Grants program can send an SMS to 6677 (for a PKR 20 amount), use their JazzCash accounts to donate through the app or dial *786#, or make the payment via the COVID-19 relief website portal on Jazz.com.pk/PMFund.

Jazz began establishing nationwide awareness campaigns even before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, that allowed the country to focus on preventive measures from the coronavirus. For more information, please visit: https://jazz.com.pk/darna-nahin-bachna-hai