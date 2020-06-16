OnePlus’ Upcoming Affordable Smartphone Could Have a Quad Camera Setup

For the first time ever, OnePlus is prepping to launch a device exclusively meant to be a mid-ranger that is not going to compete with top of the line phones. The smartphone will either be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite and is going to launch soon.

Initially, it was believed that the OnePlus Z will have a dual-camera setup, however, later the leaks mentioned that it will have a triple camera module instead. Now the latest report goes against all previous rumors and suggests that it will have a quad-camera on the back.

The exact specifications of this camera setup are unknown, but some reports claim that it will have a 48MP main shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor or a color filter similar to the OnePlus 8.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for 5G, with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Powering the OnePlus Z will be a 4,000 mAh battery with Warp Charge fast charging technology on-board.

The display may be a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a cornered punch-hole cutout as opposed to a pop-up camera.

There is no confirmation on a name for this device yet, but OnePlus is also planning to launch OnePlus Pods alongside this phone. These will be the company’s first-ever true wireless earbuds and are expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Z.