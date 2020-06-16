Pakistan Govt Restores International Flight Operations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly given his consent to resume international commercial flight operations.

According to reports, the decision has been taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by PM Khan held in Islamabad today.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to international commercial flights in March following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country in late February.

International flights will be resumed in 3 phases, with phase 1 consisting of restoration of flights from the Gulf region to expedite the repatriation of the unemployed Pakistani workers and laborers stranded in the region.

As per the Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, around 57,000 Pakistanis have been repatriated from 60 countries through 285 special PIA flights during the pandemic.

In this regard, PM Khan has issued directives to concerned officials to strictly ensure compliance with the SOPs issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in order to limit the transmission of the disease.

Previously, on 16 May, PM Khan had ordered to restore the domestic flight operations after nearly 2 months of suspension to facilitate passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr.