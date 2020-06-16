Pakistani Authorities Release Two Indian Diplomats

Islamabad Police have released two Indian High Commission officials after keeping them in detention throughout the day in the federal capital of Islamabad. The two officials were said to have been detained over a hit and run case. Later, counterfeit currency was also recovered from them.

Police said that both Indian officials were released as they enjoyed diplomatic immunity and had been handed over in the presence of Pakistani ministry’s officials.

Earlier in the day, the two were booked for running over a man and critically injuring him before trying to flee from the spot. Police had taken them into custody and had filed an FIR in the Secretariat Police Station, including the charges of negligence, reckless driving, and overspeeding. The counterfeit currency worth Rs. 10,000 was also recovered from them.

The two Indian officials were arrested near the Embassy after they tried to flee the scene after hitting a pedestrian with an over-speeding BMW on the Embassy Road at around 8 am.

The man was severely injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A massive crowd gathered on the scene and stopped the car. Soon, the police arrived and detained the officials.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the car was being recklessly driven and lost control due to over-speeding hitting the pedestrian on the footpath.