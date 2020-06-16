Punjab Govt to Launch Online Portal for Building Plans & Certifications

Taking another step towards ease of doing business, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Jawwad Rafique Malik, recently approved the launch of a Building Plans Online Portal for more than 450 metropolitan corporations and local bodies to fast track the issuance of building plans, land-use conversion plans, and completion certificates.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will start the development of the Building Plans Online Portal from next week.

Once implemented, concerned authorities will be required to approve building plans and grant building completion certificates to commercial, residential, semi-commercial, and industrial structures within 30 days.

Besides, a land-use conversion plan will be approved in 45 days while a development plan for private housing schemes will be approved within 60 days after applying.

According to details, the head draftsman will be required to approve a building plan a day after the submission of the application, the patwari in 2 days, assistant municipal planning officer in 2 days as well, and a deputy municipal planning officer in just 3 days.

The chief corporation officer will carry out the inspection within 5 days and will forward the report to the administrator for final approval. The administrator will be required to issue the final approval of a building plan within 6 days.

However, high-rise buildings will be subject to NOCs from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), and the Environment Protection Department (EPD).

These departments will be required either to grant NOCs to high-rises or issue objections within 7 days of submission of application.

The applicants will be notified about the approval, rejection, or objections raised on building plans through email and WhatsApp along with a detailed version of the report on the Building Plans Online Portal.