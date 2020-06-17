Cambridge Announces New Schedule For O/A-Level Exams in Pakistan

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced the schedule for its October-November 2020 examinations around the world, including Pakistan, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the schedule, O and A level exams in Pakistan will begin from 1 October. Whereas, practical exams will be taken before theoretical exams, starting from 1 July.

The practical exams for Art and Design, and Digital Media and Design will start from July 1, First Language English from 1 September to 27 October, and Food and Nutrition from 1 September to 31 October.

The number of students appearing in the October-November 2020 exams is expected to be much higher after CAIE canceled May and June exams due to the pandemic.

However, the chances of October November exams going ahead as scheduled are slim keeping in view the rapidly surging COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and the projections given by the government said a school’s principal. They added:

CAIE has released the exams schedule according to its tradition so that students should be aware of the exams already, but we [school principals] are certain that the current examination series in November will also be postponed.

Following the cancellation of the May June exams, CAIE announced to mark the students based on a 4-step process that combines evidence provided by schools with the evidence at its disposal.

Therefore, it can be expected that CAIE will grade the students for October November exams using the same method, should the Coronavirus situation continue and exams get canceled again.