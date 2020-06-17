FPSC Announces CSS 2019 Final Result

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has just announced the final result of CSS examination 2019 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

Rana Haider Tahir from Punjab has topped the CSS 2019 exams and has been recommended to PAS by the FPSC.

Whereas, Muhammad Daud Saleemi from Punjab and Uzair Ali Khan from Gilgit Baltistan/FATA stood 2nd and 3rd respectively and both have been recommended to PAS.

Abdul Basit Siddiqui stood 5th in CSS 2019 final result and has topped the exams from Sindh Urban and has been recommended to PAS.

Nadeem Baloch stood 6th and has topped the exams from Sindh Rural and has been recommended to PAS.

Anum Babur stood 8th and has topped the exams from KP and has been recommended to PAS.

Farwa Batool stood 9th and has topped the exams from Balochistan and has been recommended to PAS.

Usman Aziz Mir stood 46th and has topped the exams from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and has been recommended to PSP.

Initially, 23,403 candidates had applied for the CSS 2019 exams. Only 14,521 candidates appeared in the written part of CSS 2019 exams and 372 qualified the written part.

Out of 372 candidates who passed the written part of CSS 2019, 214 have been recommended by the FPSC to various groups and services for the final appointment.

Of the candidates recommended for appointment by the FPSC, 132 are male and 82 are female.

The pass percentage of CSS 2019 exams is 2.51% against the 4.77% of CSS 2018.

Candidates recommended by the FPSC are directed to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division Islamabad for further correspondence.

View the detailed CSS 2019 final result at FPSC’s official website.