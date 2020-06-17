Oxford University’s Rhodes Trust Announces Scholarships for 2021

Rhodes Trust at Oxford has announced Global Rhodes Scholarships for international students in over 22 designated constituencies (region or group of countries). The global scholarship is one of the oldest and most prestigious programs in the world providing 100 fully-funded scholarships to international students at the University of Oxford – one of the leading universities in the United Kingdom.

Despite the growing virus concerns, the Rhodes Trust has kept over the century-old tradition alive by offering fully-funded scholarships to some of the brightest students from all across the globe for Masters and Ph.D. degree programs.

According to the official announcement, interested students can apply for any field of study offered by the University of Oxford. The scholarship will cover all the expenses of the scholar. Moreover, the application for this program is also free of cost.

The Rhodes Scholarships for Pakistan

Each year, there is one slot for Pakistan. The first Rhodes Scholar from Pakistan joined Oxford in 1951, since then, more than 70 talented Pakistani students have been part of the prestigious scholarship.

Interested students can apply here and applications are now open. Any undergrad with 3.7 GPA/leadership skills can apply for the program by August 1.