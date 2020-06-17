Private Schools in Islamabad Are Reducing Fees by 20%

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced a reduction in tuition fee of Islamabad’s private schools by 20% until the containment of the Coronavirus outbreak, aiming to extend financial relief to masses during the lockdown.

According to the official notification, the earlier SOPs prohibiting the collection of the advance fee will not be applicable to O, A levels’ final year students.

Moreover, all private schools are allowed to grant new admissions on the basis of school leaving certificates from the previously attended institutes.

PEIRA has directed all private schools to ensure compliance with the latest orders and has warned to take strict action against the schools violating the orders.

PEIRA had previously announced a 20% reduction in tuition fees of all private schools in Islamabad in April as well.