Sarfaraz’s Comeback Will Disturb the Dressing Room: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, has said that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s comeback can be quite tricky in terms of the dressing room environment. In his YouTube video, the 50-year-old said that if the former captain isn’t given confidence, it will badly impact the dressing room environment.

On the other hand, if Sarfaraz is backed by team management, he can prove to be a great selection considering his captaincy experience.

They will have to be careful about the dressing room environment. If they give confidence to Sarfaraz, then it can be beneficial for the team. Since Babar is a new captain and Azhar Ali is also not as experienced as Sarfaraz, so Sarfaraz can give suggestions and guide the new captain. But if you don’t give him confidence, then it can make your dressing room environment quite tense.

Players, including captain Babar Azam, who have played under Sarfaraz’s leadership will also be under pressure if he is in the team. The team management and the PCB will have to make sure that there are no groupings within the team like in the past, otherwise, the team’s performance will be affected.

He also said that Sarfaraz should not have been satisfied with the ‘B’ category central contract. Inzamam was of the view that the former captain should have rejected the contract. Instead, he should perform well in the domestic to directly earn an ‘A’ category contract.

I have a small complaint with Sarfaraz as well. You should think about your stature yourself. Sarfaraz should have refused the central contract. He should have performed first and then should have asked the board to give him a contract that suits his caliber.

