Situation Report: 5,839 New Cases and 136 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw its deadliest day yet since the outbreak emerged in the country on Feb 26th, 2020 as record 136 patients died of Coronavirus in the country.

68 deaths were reported from Punjab only where 19 patients died in Lahore only while another 9 lost their lives in Rawalpindi district.

Sindh and KP reported 33 and 24 deaths respectively. While another 7 patients died in Islamabad and 4 in Balochistan.

Overall case to death rate is still around 1.9%, however, increase in daily deaths is due to surge in cases during end of May after Eid. This indicates that daily deaths will remain around 100 to 150 during next 15 days, as new cases averaged 5,000 to 6,000 during first two weeks of June.

Not to mention, deaths increase after two weeks of new cases.

Daily rise in cases yesterday stood at 5,739, as Punjab and Sindh reported 2,361 and 2,287 new cases respectively.

Of new cases Karachi registered 1,854 new cases while Lahore recorded 1,702 new cases in a single day.

KP said 635 new cases tested positive while 385 cases were reported from Islamabad.

With lock-downs in Lahore and Islamabad (which started last night) are hoped to bring down the new cases and ultimately the disease.

Not to mention, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi made up more 70% of national positive cases. Sindh is also considering to lock-down parts of Karachi as an effort to contain the disease.

Pakistan’s doubling rate (for new cases) is still with-in 15 -17 days’ range, indicating that while peak isn’t in the view, the surge in cases is still not exponential.

If SOPs are followed as more awareness is created and lock-downs are enforced, it is hoped that cases will be contained and a peak could be reached with-in July.

More in below table and graphs: