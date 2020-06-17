Tecno Spark Power 2 Features Quad Cameras & 6,000 mAh Battery for Just $130

Tecno has refreshed its Spark lineup with the Spark Power 2, which is a giant of a phone with a 7″ display and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. A battery this large on top of a mid-range device should easily keep it going for 3 days of normal use.

Design and Display

The massive 7-inch LCD has HD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio with normal sized surrounding bezels. There is a waterdrop notch at the top that holds the front-facing camera. A punch-hole would have been ideal, as Tecno has done that before.

The rear panel features the recently popularized rectangular camera module seen on the Samsung Galaxy S20, Huawei P40, and many others. It has four lenses aligned in a vertical layout beside a quad-LED flash unit. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the center.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the Mediatek Helio P22 SoC powers the internals alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The dedicated microSD card slot allows storage expansion of up to 256GB. The processor is a 2.0GHz Octa-core unit featuring ARM’s Cortex A53 CPU core.

You get Android 10 fresh out of the box with Tecno’s highly customizable HIOS 6.1 skin on top.

Cameras

The primary camera setup includes a 16MP main unit with a wide-angle lens, a 5MP ultrawide camera with 115 degrees FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and an AI lens for the bokeh effect. The primary camera can record full HD videos but they are limited to 30 FPS.

The front camera inside the waterdrop notch is a wide 16MP unit capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 6,000 mAh battery is equipped with 18W fast charging but it is should take around 2 hours to charge it completely.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 will be available for $130 once it goes for sale on June 23. It will come in Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey, and Fascinating Purple color options.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Specifications