This Smartphone With 10,000 mAh Battery Can Survive Everything

The latest smartphone launched by Doogee, a self-owned brand of KVD International Group Limited, under the moniker Doogee S88 Pro comes with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G certification. This means it can resist any weather conditions, impact, rain, dust, and sand. Moreover, erosion of substances such as oil and water are not a problem either. When it comes to the design, the smartphone is iron man-inspired and comes with a massive battery with 30 days of standby time.

Design and Display

Unlike the typical sleek and classy 2020 smartphone, the Doogee S88 Pro is built like a tank. It comes with a tightly-sealed, shock-proof frame.

The smartphone is equipped with two aggressive eye-shaped LEDs as notifications lights and two customizable buttons and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

It is built around a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset topped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The phone runs on stock Android 10 out of the box.

As far as its durability is concerned, according to the company, the device is equipped to endure most hazards. It underwent the drop test 1000 times and can handle drops from as high as 1.5 meters onto rough surfaces and 2 meters on smoother surfaces. Moreover, the Doogee S88 Pro can stay submerged in water without malfunctioning for 2 hours at a depth of 1.5 meters or up to a full day at 1 meter. It also comes with IP69K certification, which means it can endure high pressure and high-temperature water sprays.

Cameras

While not the focus of the device, the smartphone comes with a triple sensor camera set up featuring a 21 MP main IMX230 sensor from the Xperia Z3+ era, a 130° ultrawide-angle camera with an 8MP sensor and an 8MP depth sensor.

For selfies, it is loaded with a 16 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Doogee S88 Pro packs a massive 10,000 mAh battery that can provide 30 days of standby time, 19 hours of 3D gaming, and 7 to 8 days of normal usage. The battery comes with support for 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

It is currently available for pre-order at a discounted price of $200. After the discount period, the phone will set users back by $250.

Doogee S88 Pro Specifications

CPU : Octa Core (4x 2.1 GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4x 1.95 GHz ARM Cortex-A53)

: Octa Core (4x 2.1 GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4x 1.95 GHz ARM Cortex-A53) GPU : AARM Mali-G72

: AARM Mali-G72 Chipset : MediaTek Helio P70 (12 nm)

: MediaTek Helio P70 (12 nm) OS : Android 10.0

: Android 10.0 Networks : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM : 6 GB Internal : 128 GB



Camera: