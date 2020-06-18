Arid University to Hold Mid & Final Term Exams Online

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has finalized the SOPs for the mid-term and final examinations of the spring semester amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The SOPs were devised in the 65th meeting of the Online Academic Council (OAC) of PMAS-AAUR presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman.

ALSO READ

Hackers Are Using Google Alerts to Spread Malware

During the meeting, it was decided that the university will conduct online mid-term and final exams keeping in view the safety of students and staff members and the prevailing Coronavirus related situation.

Moreover, the OAC has relaxed the rules and set 30th September 2020 as the deadline for report and project submission for postgraduate and research students enrolled for final projects.

However, MPhil/MS/MSc (Hons.) students who have already failed in comprehensive exams will not be able to benefit from the relaxation in rules.