Chief Ministers Have Turned Into Dictators After 18th Amendment: PM Imran

In a meeting with senior journalists at Governor House Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that the federal government has no discord with any province over the 18th amendment as the center only wants to rectify some aberrations in the amendment.

In 2010, the 18th amendment was hastily drafted, passed from the parliament, and signed into law, as more than a dozen federal subjects were either abolished or devolved and handed over to the provinces, said PM Khan.

The 18th amendment has vested powers in the office of Chief Minister which weren’t available to any dictator in the past. After the passage of the amendment, Chief Ministers have turned into dictators as they rarely delegate those powers to cabinet members or local governments.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in the devolution of power to the local government and it remains the only party that empowered local government by transferring powers to grassroots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, said PM Khan.

The only way to resolve issues of the public is by having effective and empowered local governments. The federal government is working on a new system under which mayors of local governments will be elected directly by the people through the ballot.

PM Khan further said that the current regime of the National Finance Commission (NFC) has several shortcomings. Around 65% of finances are distributed among provinces under the current NFC system. After paying the debts and defense, the federal government finds itself with a deficit of Rs. 700 billion, an arrangement termed as completely impractical by PM Imran Khan.