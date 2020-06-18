Govt Discusses Wheat Flour Price Hike & Possible Shortage

A high-level meeting was held at the Finance Division with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair to review the wheat and flour situation in the country and the causes for the recent increase in their prices, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Minister for Science and Technology Mr. Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Punjab Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary National Food Security and Research, Secretary Industries & Production and Chief Secretary Punjab attended the meeting in person while the chief secretaries of Sindh, KP and Balochistan attended the meeting on Zoom.

During the meeting, which was convened on the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, various issues regarding the increase in prices of wheat and flour were highlighted and it was resolved that the government would take all possible measures to control the prices and overcome shortages.

Following the discussion, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research was asked to prepare and bring up a summary to the ECC so that the matter could be discussed at the cabinet-level for appropriate decisions to ensure wheat and flour supply across the country throughout the year at a reasonable price.