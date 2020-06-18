Jazz Business Introduces UAN Service for Corporate Customers

In line with its commitment to enhancing the end-user experience, Jazz Business has announced a Universal Access Number (UAN) as a new Value-Added Service (VAS) for its corporate customers.

By offering new, innovative services, Jazz Business intends to become the go-to end-to-end partner for all enterprise communication needs whether it is voice, data, internet, or VAS. In the initial phase, the UAN service will be offered for incoming calls only.

UAN is a number resource that is easy to remember for customers and allows a service or business with several terminating lines or offices nationwide to be reached through this one unique number. With smart city based routing, customers dialing the UAN will be connected to the corporation’s nearest branch office.

“We are delighted to be launching this UAN offering within the VAS portfolio. Customer satisfaction is our top-most priority and we’re committed to offering the best services to our corporate customers in-line with global practices,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz.

Jazz Business is the business services division of Pakistan’s leading digital company, Jazz. This division helps businesses – from startups, SMEs, and large enterprises – operate more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and connect better with their customers.