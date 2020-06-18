Rawalpindi Administration Limits Sale of Sacrificial Animals to Suburbs

Rawalpindi administration has decided to bar animal traders from setting up cattle markets in the city ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. The decision has been made in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

Besides banning small cattle markets within the city, the administration has also decided to ban individual vendors who roam around with their herds of sacrificial animals. Anyone violating the orders will receive a hefty fine.

ALSO READ

Fawad Chaudhry Predicts Eid Ul Adha & Zil-Haj Moon Sighting

The administration will allow the establishment of large sale points in suburbs under strict SOPs. They are yet to allocate sites for cattle markets on the outskirts of the twin cities.

Authorities said that they will set up cattle markets in areas easily accessible by road. Some areas under consideration are Adyala Road, Koth Kalan, Rawat Mandi, Pirwadhai, Johar Chowk, and others. Officials said that the cattle markets would be operational from next month.

ALSO READ

Hajj 2020 Likely to be Cancelled

Authorities will devise strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) for buyers and sellers, and no one will be allowed to enter markets without face masks and gloves.