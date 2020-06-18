Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s Base Model Will Have a Flat 60Hz Display

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series is due for launch at the company’s next Unpacked event in August. At this event, the next Galaxy Fold is also expected to be revealed.

Details regarding the Note 20 lineup have been scarce up until now, but a new leak from Ice Universe suggests that the base Galaxy Note 20 will have an underwhelming 60Hz refresh rate on top of a flat FHD+ display panel.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

This new piece of information actually goes along with a previous statement from Ross Young who is the Founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC). He said that the premium models in the series such as the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a higher refresh rate but the base model will not. If this turns out to be true, it will not only be disappointing for fans, but also give Samsung a bad rep. As phones from other brands that cost less than half of what a Note Device costs sport 120Hz or 90Hz displays.

The next Unpacked event is still 2 months away from kicking off and there is no official word from Samsung about the announcement yet. However, more details regarding the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 are expected to surface in the upcoming weeks such as design renders.

If the base Galaxy Note 20’s rumors turn out to be true, we could see a drastic price difference between the premium and vanilla models in the series. And if the base Note is priced above $600, justifying the lack of a high refresh rate display will be a tough job for Samsung.