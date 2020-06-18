Samsung is Making a Low power Display Called HOP

Korean tech giant Samsung’s display solutions, the Samsung Display is reportedly working on a new technology dubbed the Hybrid Oxide and Polycrystalline Silicon (HOP).

Based on a report by The Elec, Korea’s electronic industry media, the new technology will be a hybrid between Samsung’s proprietary Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) and Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) display technology. For those who don’t know, the LPTO technology is usually used in smartphone panels, while TFT is found in splay panels for notebooks and tablets.

Samsung is working on combining the positives of both technologies to come up with a low-cost display that will reduce power consumption by a whopping 20%. Hence, the new technology could raise a handset’s battery life as well as save costs that come with increasing battery sizes.

The report also details that Samsung will launch the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will debut the new hybrid display.

This new display tech is not exactly brand new. Although for now, it is restricted to premium wearables like Apple Watch Series 4 and even the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 only. Moreover, the core parts of the technology are reportedly owned by Apple, which is why Samsung is working on its own iteration of the technology that was first seen in 2015.