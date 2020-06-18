This Smartphone Can Detect People Infected By Coronavirus

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor unveiled the Honor Play 4 series only a few days ago and now they’ve announced something to address the coronavirus pandemic. A special edition of the Honor Play 4 Pro has been launched in China that lets you check anyone’s temperature.

The Honor Play 4 Pro temperature measurement edition has an infrared sensor beside the rear camera that can measure the temperature range between -20 degrees to 100 degrees Celcius. It can be used for humans as well as animals or inanimate objects and the company claims that the sensor has 0.1-degree Celsius accuracy.

Specifications

Otherwise, the specifications for the temperature measurement edition are identical to the standard Honor Play 4 Pro. It has a 6.57″ IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a cornered punch-hole cutout. It is powered by Huawei’s last year SoC flagship, the Kirin 990 with 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Unfortunately, there is no microSD card slot or GMS (Google Mobile Services), which will be a deal breaker for most.

The dual primary camera setup included a 40MP main shooter with an 8MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. This camera can record up to 4K videos at 60 FPS. The dual front-facing camera consists of a 32MP unit and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The 4,200 mAh battery is equipped with 40W fast charging that is able to charge the device from up to 70% in just 30 minutes. It can also be used as a power bank since it features reverse charging as well.

The Honor Play 4 Pro Temperature Measurement Edition costs $423 which is $12 more than the standard Honor 4 Pro.