Tiger Force Volunteers Are Getting Special Jackets/Identity Cards

The government has decided to provide the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force with special jackets or identity cards. This was decided in a meeting held at the chief secretary Punjab’s camp office.

Attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chief Secretary, Jawad Rafique Malik, and officers concerned, the meeting deliberated on various proposals regarding the issuance of special identification to the members of Tiger Force.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners also participated through a video link.

The attendees of the meeting agreed on the idea of a jacket or identity card for volunteers and decided to test-launch it in the Sialkot district. The model will be replicated in all other cities of Punjab after approval.

A special desk will be set up in each district for better coordination between the Tiger Force and the administration to ascertain problems and their timely resolution.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Dar’s efforts in mobilizing the youth for social work and pledged his full support for the cause. The Chief Secretary said that the attendance rate of Tiger Force volunteers in his constituency is 60 percent.

The meeting also decided on the responsibilities of the Tiger Force. The volunteers will assist administrations in dealing with possible floods, price control, plantation campaigns, implementation of coronavirus SOPs, duties in field hospitals, and utility stores during the lockdown.