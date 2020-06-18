Zoom is Adding End to End Encryption for Free Users in July

Z00m’s credibility has been in question ever since security problems started popping up a few months ago. The video conferencing app was criticized to lack end to end encryption despite advertising it on its website, and thus, it caught flak for false advertisement and numerous other security breaches.

Zoom then announced that it would offer end to end encryption to paid users only, but latest reports suggest that the security feature will now be offered to everyone. End to end encryption will initially roll out to a beta version of both paid and free accounts.

The announcement comes from one of Zoom’s recent blog posts in which it said:

Today, Zoom released an updated E2EE design on GitHub. We are also pleased to share that we have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform. This will enable us to offer E2EE as an advanced add-on feature for all of our users around the globe – free and paid – while maintaining the ability to prevent and fight abuse on our platform.

Zoom says that E2EE will start rolling out by next month and every user will have access to AES 256 GCM transport encryption. The company claims that it will be one of the strongest modern-day encryption services availabe in the industry. Once it rolls out, E2EE will be optional as it will limit video calling functionality.