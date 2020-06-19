Corona-Free New Zealand’s Latest COVID-19 Case Came from Lahore

New Zealand reported a third case of COVID-19 on Thursday after becoming coronavirus free for 24 days. The Director-General of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, confirmed that the third coronavirus case to emerge this week traveled to Auckland from Lahore.

The man, in his 60s, is in quarantine after coming to New Zealand on Flight NZ124 after transiting through Doha and Melbourne. The case also raises question marks on the efficiency of Pakistani authorities that claim to be testing everyone flying in and out of the country.

BREAKING: 1 new case of covid in NZ. He's a man in his 60s staying at Jet Park hotel which is a quarantine facility. His flight came from Lahore, Pakistan. He stayed at an isolation hotel before being moved to quarantine. — Kristin Hall (@kristinhallNZ) June 18, 2020

Kristin Hall, a news reporter, later tweeted that everything is all good after a number of Pakistanis responded to her earlier tweet, lamenting the fact that the person traveled from Pakistan.

I can report that Pakistanis are very upset about our latest new case. Don't worry guys, he's in quarantine and wore a mask on his flight! We're all good! pic.twitter.com/EcRH8utEmu — Kristin Hall (@kristinhallNZ) June 18, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a breach in a quarantine facility in New Zealand as reports stated that people had left isolation centers earlier than the set date and later disappeared. The embarrassing fallout has once again sparked fears of a second wave of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

A birthday party of a girl in isolation and a compassionate leave granted to COVID-19 positive people for a funeral are the reason behind the fears of another wave. Currently, there are three active cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

