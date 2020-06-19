FIFA 21 Release On Track for October This Year

With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic creating a rift in global affairs, FIFA fans were worried whether this year’s iteration be delayed or not.

Fortunately, EA has confirmed both FIFA 21 and Madden 21 are on track. The former will be releasing worldwide on October 9. The announcement comes after the American video game company released a short trailer of the next-gen FIFA 21 gameplay.

However, the real question here is whether this year’s version put distance between PES and FIFA or bring them ever closer?

Where FIFA 20’s addition of Volta, the tweaks to defending and the electric soundtrack helped it stand out after years of insignificant updates, visually, the game did not stick out year on year. Most importantly, the career mode desperately needed an upgrade. Hence, PES is literally snapping at FIFA’s heels. The two games couldn’t be closer in terms of what they offer.

Although we don’t know much about the upgrades FIFA 21 will bring, we are certainly hoping for an improved career mode, women players in the ultimate team (till now EA has opted out of introducing women players in FUT), a Volta that is more like FIFA street and most importantly, Customizable kits and stadiums. The lack of classic kits has been a source of annoyance for many.

In other news, EA has been facing a lawsuit for allowing players to use real money on packs in the hopes of unlocking rare players to build their dream XIs. The more you pay, the more you have the possibility of getting big players. This, along with loot boxes and other microtransactions, is one of the malpractices EA and other developers are being called out for.

Hopefully, we will not see any such practices in the upcoming FIFA game.