Govt Extends Visa Validity for Foreigners Currently in Pakistan

The government has increased visa validity for foreigners staying in Pakistan till August 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification in this regard. It said that the proposal is valid for foreign nationals whose visas have expired since March 15.

The Competent Authority has been pleased to further extend the validity of all Visa types till 31st August 2020, issued to foreign nationals, who are currently in Pakistan and their visas have been expired since March 15, 2020.

The notification has also been forwarded to the Foreign Office, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration Department and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to take necessary action in this regard.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security, Dr. Moeed Yusuf, had announced the government is going to allow all airlines to operate from June 20 to bring back overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a press conference alongside SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, said that all travelers will be scanned at airports and will be questioned about their travel history.

The special assistant mentioned that all returning passengers will have to go in self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival in the country. He urged them to come out only if they show symptoms and need to go to the hospital. He said that passengers can now buy tickets directly from airlines instead of embassies.