Mohammad Shami Claims India Has the Best Fast Bowling Attack in Cricket History

Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, has made an incredibly bold claim regarding his team’s pace battery, saying they have the best bowling unit the cricket world has ever seen.

In an online chat with ESPNCricinfo, the 29-year-old said that India’s fast bowling unit in Test cricket, including Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jaspirt Bumrah and himself, is not only the best at the moment, but the best-ever in the cricketing world.

You and everyone else in the world will agree to this — that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now, in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world.

What it means is that the pacer has dismissed the feared fast bowling unit of the Windies in the 70s and 80s as well as the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, etc.

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Identifies Indian Fast Bowler Who Can Become the “King of Reverse Swing”

“We have a bowler on the bench who can work up speeds of 145-48 kph (over 90mph)”, Shami said. Let’s have a look at the records of these 5 “world-class” fast bowlers:

Bowler Mat Inn Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 21 37 63 6/82 8/96 26.09 2.94 53.1 3 4 0 Jasprit Bumrah 14 28 68 6/27 9/86 20.33 2.69 45.3 0 5 0 Umesh Yadav 46 90 144 6/88 10/133 30.47 3.56 51.2 5 3 1 Ishant Sharma 97 175 297 7/74 10/108 32.39 3.18 61.1 10 11 1 Mohammed Shami 49 94 180 6/56 9/118 27.36 3.32 49.4 9 5 0

For reference, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, and Shoaib Akhtar have 25, 22, 23, and 12 5-wicket hauls respectively. Out of the Indian pacers, only Jasprit Bumrah has a better average than the above-mentioned Pakistani bowlers and he has only played 14 matches.

These are only the Pakistani bowlers and if we crunch numbers of the bowlers from England, Australia, and the West Indies, the stats of Indian bowlers will look paltry.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.