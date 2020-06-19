PUBG Mobile is Getting a Graphical Overhaul & New Content

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, one of the most trending battle royale games, is getting some notable new features that include improved graphics, a new map, and weapon optimizations.

The Chinese version of PUBG has started receiving the much anticipated Erangel 2.0 map, which is basically a revamped version of the fan favorite map, Erangel.

The Erangel 2.0, according to a video shared by YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming, comes with improved graphics, new areas, new modes, revamped buildings, water reflections, and lots more.

Graphical improvement

The graphical overhaul has brought new textures, details, and depth to the environment. Water, sky, and vegetation look more realistic, and some old buildings now have basements, and the Nuclear Plant, the Mine, and Prison areas have got a new, more interesting layout. Other additions include tanks, horse skeletons, bunkers, and trenches. Erangel 2.0 map is available in an Ultra High-Quality option as well.

Payload Mode 2.0

More good news for PUBG players is a reworked payload mode. For those who don’t know, the Payload game mode is a full-scale battle between squads with the addition of new weapons and vehicles that are not present in the regular battle royale mode.

The Payload 2.0 brings new equipment like a UAV control terminal, individual soldier radar, and explosion-proof clothing along with weaponized versions of vehicles like the UAZ, Dacia, and Buggy. Players will also get new heavy weapons, including M202 quadruple rocket launcher and AT4-A laser tracking missile.

For the regular playing mode, Erangel 2.0 brings submachine gun optimizations, changes to DBS shotgun, swimming balancing, vehicle control customization, training field sensitivity adjustments, and sound optimizations.

Availability

For now, the update is only available in China, where the Bluehole-owned game is called ‘Game for Peace.’ Typically, features that make their way to the Chinese version eventually reach the global version as well. Hence, PUBG mobile will receive the update sooner than later.