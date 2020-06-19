Shahid Afridi Brushes Aside Rumors About His Health

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, has denied the reports regarding him being critically ill due to the COVID-19. Afridi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 13th June.

In a Facebook video, the former Pakistan captain said that he has been hearing rumors about him, clarifying that he is doing well at home in isolation. He also hoped that he will be back to the normal routine very soon.

I am getting better day by day, thanks to Almighty Allah. I’ve been hearing what people were saying but I want to confirm that I am doing good and will be back to normal life very soon.

Afridi joined a long list of celebrities and stars who have contracted the virus. The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed 165,000 with over 3,000 deaths.

Talking about his experience, Afridi said that the first few days are really tough. He also urged everyone to stay at home in these difficult times.

Other cricketers who have reportedly tested positive for the virus include Taufeeq Umar, Scotland’s Majid Haq, and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni. A former first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfaraz, lost his life to COVID-19 at the age of 50 in Peshawar.

ALSO READ

Former Indian Cricketer Slams Indians For Mocking Afridi Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

His cricket lovers and the nation in general are all praying for his speedy recovery so that he can continue doing the noble charity work.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.