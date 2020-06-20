A New Affordable Pocophone is Coming Next Month

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco teased an upcoming smartphone earlier this month and now we have official confirmation on the launch date as well. Poco India’s General Manager Manmohan Chandolu has confirmed that a new Pocophone is coming next month.

According to the executive, the upcoming phone will not be the Poco F2 Pro but a device that will be exclusive to the Indian market. Considering past rumors, this phone could be the Poco M2 Pro that is expected to feature the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Based on its kernel source code, the Poco M2 Pro goes by the codename “gram” and is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Manmohan also revealed Poco’s other plans which include Pop Buds TWS earphones which will be launched alongside the mysterious Pocophone. He added that these buds are made in collaboration with Xiaomi’s research and development team so we can expect similarities with Xiaomi’s own TWS earphones.

Finally, he said that the Poco F2 Pro is, in fact, coming to India later this year but did not say when. He also commented about the ads users get on Xiaomi phones, he said that they are not full-blown ads and are only suggestions.

That is about all that has been revealed on the upcoming Poco device but more information is expected to surface as the launch date draws near.