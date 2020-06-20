Asus ROG Phone 3 Shows Up in a Leaked Video

The next Asus ROG Phone is only a month away from launch and new details regarding specifications and design are surfacing every other day. A new hands-on video of the Asus ROG Phone 3 has leaked online and it appears that the screenshots that surfaced earlier were taken from this footage.

Design-wise, the phone is not that different from last year’s ROG II. There is an additional camera at the back, the ever-present ROG logo, and RGB lighting all over the aggressive gamer esque look. At the front, it still has conventional bezels on top of a large display, which is likely going to have a high refresh rate.

You can see the Tencent Games logo at the back which shows that Asus is releasing the Tencent version again this year. Similar to last year, it is expected to be notably cheaper than the standard version and will come pre-loaded with Tencent content but will only be available in China.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ with 16GB RAM, and a 6,000 mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging. The OLED display will be 6.6-inches tall with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned before, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to be announced in July.