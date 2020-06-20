BOI Launches a Portal For Investment Opportunities in the Housing Sector

The Board of Investment (BOI) has launched a portal for ‘Investment opportunities in the Housing sector in Pakistan’ on its website on Friday, with the objectives of facilitating the foreign companies interested in making investments in the low-cost housing sector and providing an effective One-Stop-Shop solution.

A ceremony for the launch of this portal was organized in the Board of Investment, which was attended by Chairman BOI, Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA), Lt General Anwar Ali Haider, Secretary BOI, and other senior officers.

Atif Bokhari welcomed the Chairman NPHDA on the occasion for this landmark project of the government. He appreciated the support provided by the NPHDA team to BOI, enabling them to work in close coordination and develop the portal in accordance with NPHDA requirements.

Executive Director General (EDG) BOI, Mukarram Jah Ansari, made a brief presentation about the portal. He said that BOI envisions making it easier for the interested businessmen to collect all the required information as well as go through the registration processes without any hassle.

The EDG demonstrated that the Portal is linking the foreign investors with all relevant government organizations at Federal & Provincial levels, including Board of Investment for work visas and other services, Ministry of Interior for overall visa procedures, State Bank of Pakistan for relevant rules and regulations for foreign investors, Securities, and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for company registration, Federal Board of Revenue for tax registration and Pakistan Engineering Council for required certifications.

He further highlighted that the incentives are given to the investors in the housing and construction sector as well as other relevant information, from Federal as well as Provincial departments, have been made available under the portal.

The present government has accorded the status of industry to the Construction/Housing sector with a plan to construct 5 Million Low-Cost housing Units overcoming five years. A special organization called ‘Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority’ has been established in this regard.

BOI has been assigned the responsibility to act as a focal point of contact, linked through a ‘portal’ with various relevant ministries and organizations, for the assistance of foreign companies and businessmen.

At the end of the presentation, Chairman NPHDA appreciated the efforts made by BOI in development of the Portal for the facilitation of foreign investors interested in housing and construction projects. Chairman BOI, Mr. Atif Bokhari, directed his team to continue making improvements in the services and accessibility for maximum facilitation of the investors.