Cabinet Committee Approves Additional Power Supply to K-Electric

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar recently chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE).

The CCOE was briefed on the power demand and supply situation for Karachi in the next 3-4 years. The committee approved the proposals relating to the supply of additional power to K-Electric from the national grid and directed that the technical details may be finalized between the parties by 15th August 2020.

CCOE also discussed Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 and recommended the draft policy for submission to the cabinet. The policy will subsequently be presented to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for final approval.

The ARE (Alternate and Renewable Energy) Policy 2019 envisages to protect the environment by increasing the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, the least cost on-grid power generation, and also to develop ARE local manufacturing, skilled human resource, and technology transfer. It will enable private sector investment and participation in on-grid and off-grid AREPs and innovative supply solutions.

The CCOE was also briefed on the current status of the 1124 MW Kohala and 700 MW Azad Pattan Hydrogen power projects. The committee sought further details regarding the two projects and directed the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to submit the same to the CCoE at the earliest.