Govt Offers Jobs and Financial Assistance to Returning Overseas Pakistanis

The government has announced to provide jobs and monetary assistance for overseas Pakistanis returning to the country after losing jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari, announced this on Thursday. He said that the government has established an online portal for Pakistani diaspora returning without means to make a living. He asked affectees to register themselves at the portal so that the government can arrange viable employment for them.

The portal will prioritize daily wage workers and laborers who will suffer the most after losing foreign employment opportunities, he said.

Online registration has already begun, Bukhari said, inviting overseas Pakistanis to register themselves at the earliest.

If someone has lost their employment overseas then they must ensure registration with the portal so that the government could help them in their hour of need.

The SAPM added that the registered citizens will also get certified training courses for various disciplines to generate employment opportunities within the country.

Registration with the portal will also help candidates receive financial assistance from the government until they find a source of income.