Situation Report: 4,951 New Cases and 119 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan has reported 4,951 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, as the number of cases drop during weekends due to shorter shifts at healthcare facilities.
Yesterday record number of 4,399 patients recovered as their tests came back negative. Total number of recoveries reached 67,892 or 38.4% of all positive cases.
More in below table and graphs:
|Confirmed Cases
|In 24 Hours
|Tests in 24 Hours
|Deaths
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|813
|10
|305
|19
|02
|Balochistan
|9,328
|166
|661
|100
|00
|GB
|1,278
|25
|209
|21
|00
|Islamabad
|10,662
|383
|3,214
|98
|03
|KP
|21,444
|654
|3,448
|808
|19
|Punjab
|65,739
|1,523
|10,188
|1,407
|60
|Sindh
|67,353
|2,190
|10,830
|1,048
|35
|Total
|176,617
|4,951
|28,855
|3,501
|119