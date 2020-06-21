Situation Report: 4,951 New Cases and 119 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan has reported 4,951 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, as the number of cases drop during weekends due to shorter shifts at healthcare facilities.

Yesterday record number of 4,399 patients recovered as their tests came back negative. Total number of recoveries reached 67,892 or 38.4% of all positive cases.

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 813 10 305 19 02
Balochistan 9,328 166 661 100 00
GB 1,278 25 209 21 00
Islamabad 10,662 383 3,214 98 03
KP 21,444 654 3,448 808 19
Punjab 65,739 1,523 10,188 1,407 60
Sindh 67,353 2,190 10,830 1,048 35
Total 176,617 4,951 28,855 3,501 119

