Acer Announces Chromebook Spin 713 & 311 With for $259

Acer, in collaboration with Intel’s Project Athena program, has announced the latest Chromebook Spin 713 and Spin 311. Compared to its predecessor, the Chromebook Spin 713 comes with a sleeker form factor and looks much better aesthetically.

Design and Display

The laptop features a sturdy aluminum chassis like most Acer Chromebook and weighs 3.02 pounds. According to the company, the laptop can survive drops from up to 48 inches and withstand up to 132 pounds of force. Moreover, the hinge supports 360-degree rotation, making it flexible in more ways than one.

It is built around a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass on top.

Internals and Storage

Acer Chromebook 713 is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel processors with up to 16GB (DDR4) RAM and 256GB SSD.

It is also equipped with a pair of USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a USB port, a microSD-card reader, and supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 as connectivity.

Battery and Pricing

The company has not revealed the exact battery specifications but claims that the laptop will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Chromebook starts at $629 and will be available for purchase in North America from next month. Its enterprise version that comes with Google’s Chrome Enterprise security solution will cost $1,099.

Chromebook Spin 311

Acer has not released the full specs of the Spin 311. However, the company has unveiled that the laptop focuses on casual users and students. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT8183 octa-core processor and is built around an 11.6-inch display.

The laptop promises to offer 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, and its base model will cost $259.