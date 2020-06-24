Acer Unveils Swift 5 With Intel’s Latest Tigerlake CPUs

Intel’s first 11th generation Tiger Lake CPU powered laptops are here. Acer’s new 2020 Swift 5 series will feature the 11th Generation Core family with several other upgrades and a starting price of $999.

Acer has not revealed many details on the upcoming Swift 5 series but here is what the company has shared so far.

Design-wise, the new laptops are pretty similar to the previous generation, with a simple and sleek design. The 14-inch 1080p display has 300 nits peak brightness, and Acer says that it covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut.

Acer is keeping details of the Intel CPUs under wraps until Intel officially reveals its upcoming chips. What we do know about Intel’s 11th generation mobile CPUs is that they are based on the 10nm process similar to the previous Ice Lake generation. Just like Ice Lake, the new Tiger Lake processors will also focus on improving integrated graphics, yet another minor iteration.

Other than the CPU, the new Acer 5 series will feature up to 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU if the Xe integrated graphics aren’t enough.

Battery capacity has not been revealed yet but Acer says that the Swift 5 has an “all-day” battery life rating. The last generation maxed out at 9 hours so we can expect the Acer 5 2020 series to deliver somewhere between 9 to 12 hours. Connectivity options include multiple USB A ports, a single USB C, one Thunderbolt 3, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

The Acer Swift 5 2020 series of laptops are set to launch during quarter 4 this year for $999 and Intel is expected to announce its Tiger Lake CPUs before that.