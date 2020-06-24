Nadir Rahman Joins Pakistan Stock Exchange as COO

Pakistan Stock Exchange is pleased to announce that Mr. Nadir Rahman has joined (PSX) as Chief Operating Officer.

Nadir has extensive, hands-on experience of capital markets in Pakistan and internationally, stretching over 29 years. His core areas of expertise are business development, operations, investment management, and corporate restructuring.

He has advised on numerous capital market transactions, including the largest delisting in Pakistan’s history. He has worked in a number of senior roles and will bring a valuable skill set and experience to the senior team at PSX.

Farrukh Khan, CEO PSX stated,

The position of Chief Operating Officer at PSX was approved and budgeted by the board but was lying vacant for some time. This was an important role to fill to continue the institutional building at PSX. I am very happy that someone with the experience and caliber of Nadir is joining the senior team at PSX. We have a challenging year ahead, with many positive initiatives underway. Nadir’s experience and knowledge will help execute these in an expeditious manner.

Pakistan Stock Exchange warmly welcomes Nadir and wishes him the very best in his new role as COO of PSX.