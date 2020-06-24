Pakistan’s Coronavirus Cases to Reach 4 Million in Next Two Months: Experts

Healthcare professionals have once again raised the alarm about the deteriorating situation of the Coronavirus outbreak, warning that COVID-19 cases in Pakistan might reach 4 million in July and August.

According to a research report by a local media outlet, the original number of Coronavirus cases in the country is underreported due to a dearth of resources to test all suspected patients. Meanwhile, the steady increase in the Coronavirus cases and deaths allude to the original situation in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

PTI Govt Has Six Months to Perform, Says Fawad Chaudhry

President Pakistan Medical Association’s (PMA) Lahore chapter, Prof Ashraf Nizami, has said that the present COVID-19 situation is a prelude to the ominous situation heading our way. While the number of infections might cross 4 million, the death toll could jump up to 80,000 in July and August.

President PMA Multan chapter, Dr. Masood Hiraj, has estimated the number of Coronavirus patients to surge beyond 1 million in July and August, should the violations of SOPs continue unabated.

President Multan Doctors’ Pioneer Unity, Dr. Shahid Rao, said that 1 Coronavirus patient can potentially infect 10 or more people. The actual number of Coronavirus patients and deaths will be much higher if accurate data is made available.

Prof Saeed Khan of Dow University of Health Sciences has expressed similar concerns and said that Coronavirus cases and deaths might grow 4 to 5 times in July and August.

ALSO READ

All Hajj Applicants to Get a Complete Refund

The management of a private hospital in KP has revealed that Coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the province. Only 22% of the total suspected patients have been tested so far due to the lack of resources.

According to a KP-based physician, Prof Mukhtar Zaman, if the provincial government ensures adequate resources and private hospitals increase daily testing capacity to 100,000, the number of Coronavirus cases might surge beyond 50,000 in the province in July and August.