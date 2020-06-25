IBCC Announces Not to Deduct O & A Level Students’ Marks in Equivalence Certificates

Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), a body that grants equivalence to foreign qualifications with corresponding Pakistani Certificates, has decided to temporarily shelve the rule of 15% marks deduction of all O & A level students intending to study in Pakistan’s institutions.

IBCC has taken this decision to protect Pakistani students affiliated with foreign educational programs from discrimination when compiling equivalence against June 2020 exam results.

IBCC’s decision comes after Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) announced the cancellation of all examinations scheduled to be held in May and June this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Later, CAIE announced that it would mark the students for the May June exams based on a 4-step process that combines evidence provided by schools with the evidence at its disposal.

Having taken the decision, IBCC has asked all foreign examination conducting bodies, including CAIE, the International Baccalaureate (IB), and the American System of Education, to furnish the record of past 3 years of all the students.

IBCC claims that it will ensure transparency and avoid discrepancies while granting equivalence against June 2020 exam results.

It must be noted that this decision will be applicable only for June 2020 exam result.